Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are (very distant) relatives

Broad City creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson seem like long-lost sisters on the show, and apparently, there’s some science to back up their familial bond: They’re relatives — very, very distant relatives, but relatives nonetheless.

Jacobson recently appeared as a guest on the Twice Removed podcast, which features Esquire editor A.J. Jacobs investigating how everyone is related. In the beginning of the episode, Jacobs tells her that he’s hiding a mystery relative of hers in the next room. By the end of the episode, it’s revealed that this mystery relative is Glazer.

“I did know who that was gonna be. I was like, ‘Who else would come in this early for me?'” Jacobson responds when Glazer’s brought in.

“Oh, our moms are gonna be so happy,” she later adds.

And the two are also related to another comedy great: Molly Shannon, who is 50 steps from Glazer by blood and marriage and 53 from Jacobson.

“This is your cousin, Molly Shannon!” the actress says in a prerecorded message Jacobs plays. “How are you guys? I just want to say you’re two of the funniest, hardest working women around, and I’m so happy I’m related to you.”

Hear the full episode above, and skip to about the 54-minute mark to hear the big reveal (and also to hear how exactly they’re related).