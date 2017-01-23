Britney Ever After: Watch the trailer for Lifetime's biopic

Attention, Britney Army: The trailer for Lifetime’s unauthorized Britney Spears biopic is here — and it’s as juicy as the icon’s life.

Britney Ever After chronicles Spears’ (Natasha Bassett) rise to fame as a teenager and all the moments leading up to her public challenges in the 2000s. The 30-second clip shows Bassett slaying on stage during impressive reenactments of some of Brit’s signature struts and hair tosses, as well as a glimpse at her 2004 wedding to Kevin Federline. Bassett is also seen portraying the pop icon looking overwhelmed, biting her nails, and battling the paparazzi before ultimately reaching for the razor and shaving her head.

“I’m not going to say I was fun, because I wasn’t,” says Bassett as Spears, imitating her Southern drawl. “Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know? Until you hit rock bottom.”

Britney Ever After debuts Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Watch the preview below, and then see who is portraying *NSYNC in the movie.