Well, this is going to be huge. Alec Baldwin is set to host Saturday Night Live for what will be a record-breaking 17th time on Feb. 11.

The Emmy winner has been a fixture on SNL this season for his portrayal of President Donald Trump. While Baldwin didn’t appear on this past week’s Aziz Ansari-hosted episode, he did bring his impression to a Thursday rally protesting Trump’s inauguration.

Trump isn’t a particular fan of SNL or Baldwin’s impersonation of him, having tweeted there’s “nothing funny at all” about the show and saying, “Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks.”

Joining Baldwin for his upcoming hosting gig will be Ed Sheeran, who will be returning to SNL for the second time.

Kristen Stewart and Alessia Cara were previously announced for SNL‘s next new episode on Feb. 4.