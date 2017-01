Agent May won’t be down for the count much longer.

As LMD May (Ming-Na Wen) races to uncover the truth about what has happened to her during Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the real May (also Ming-Na Wen) will make a play at escaping Aida’s (Mallory Jansen) clutches — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek, above, at her thrilling battle against Dr. Radcliffe’s (John Hannah) creation.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.