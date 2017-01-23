Adventure Time exclusive: Watch this behind-the-scenes clip from Islands

Adventure Time is setting sail for distant lands.

The hit Cartoon Network series is very gradually winding down to a 2018 series finale, but this week marks the unveiling of Adventure Time: Islands, an eight-episode miniseries that sends Jake the Dog and Finn the Human on a journey across the ocean.

Islands promises to explore some of the core mysteries of the series, as Finn tries to learn more about the fate of the human race. (Also, there will be islands! Expect things to get very Wind Waker-y, if not outright Voyage of the Dawn Treader-y.)

Islands will be available on DVD and digital release Tuesday, and will be broadcast on Cartoon Network starting Monday, Jan. 30. But right now, EW is excited to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a sequence from Islands. Shipwrecks! Unusual weather! Gourds! Watch the video above.