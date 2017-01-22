Saturday Night Live says goodbye to Barack Obama with 'To Sir With Love'

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to Barack Obama this weekend with a rendition of “To Sir With Love” sung by Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata.

Strong started off the performance by standing in front of a photo of the former president and singing directly to the camera. Zamata then joined her for the second half, which featured slightly modified lyrics like, “And as you leave, I know that I am losing my best friend, a friend who taught me right from wrong and weak from strong.”

The song was written for and featured in 1967’s To Sir, With Love, a drama starring Sidney Poitier. The original was recorded by Lulu, who also appears in the film.

After finishing the song, Strong and Zamata broke out a mug reading “WORLD’S GREATEST PRESIDENT.” “Thank you,” they said in unison. “Don’t go,” Zamata added before “Thank You President Obama” flashed onscreen.

Watch the whole performance above.