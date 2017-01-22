Grey's Anatomy first look: Maggie's mom comes to Grey Sloan!

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Maggie’s mom is coming to Grey’s Anatomy — and EW has the exclusive first look at her debut.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson has been tapped to play Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) mother, Diane, who pays the hospital a visit in an episode slated for Feb. 9.

Details on what brings her to the hospital are being kept under wraps, but it was previously revealed that Maggie’s adoptive parents were getting divorced. Maggie is the bio-daughter of Richard Webber and Ellis Grey, for those who may not remember.

The actress, who is the real life wife of Samuel L. Jackson, counts Luke Cage and Blue Bloods among her TV credits.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.