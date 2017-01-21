Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has message for Donald Trump

@evanslead

Updated

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Melissa Benoist is one of a number of high-profile stars attending the Women’s March on Washington and the Supergirl star has a message for President Donald Trump.

“Hey Donald, Don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel,” read a sign Benoist held above her head on Saturday. The actress posted a photo of herself wearing a “Feminist” sweatshirt and holding the sign on Instagram.

💪#womensmarchonwashington

A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

Last year, in a leaked 2005 video from Access Hollywood, Trump claimed his fame allowed him to grab women “by the p—y.”

“I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump said in the video. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Benoist isn’t the only famous face marching on Saturday: Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, Chrissy Teigen, and more have pledged support to events in Washington, New York, Park City, Utah, Los Angeles, and elsewhere around the globe.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW