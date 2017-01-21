Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has message for Donald Trump

Melissa Benoist is one of a number of high-profile stars attending the Women’s March on Washington and the Supergirl star has a message for President Donald Trump.

“Hey Donald, Don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel,” read a sign Benoist held above her head on Saturday. The actress posted a photo of herself wearing a “Feminist” sweatshirt and holding the sign on Instagram.

💪#womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Last year, in a leaked 2005 video from Access Hollywood, Trump claimed his fame allowed him to grab women “by the p—y.”

“I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump said in the video. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Benoist isn’t the only famous face marching on Saturday: Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, Chrissy Teigen, and more have pledged support to events in Washington, New York, Park City, Utah, Los Angeles, and elsewhere around the globe.