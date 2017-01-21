SNL pokes Trump for inauguration crowd size with Putin cold open

Saturday Night Live wasted no time in mocking President Donald Trump for his inauguration crowd size, using a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin (as played by cast member Beck Bennett) to poke at the former reality television star during Saturday’s cold open.

“Donald, let’s talk as friends. You’re not off to a great start, man. I thought you’d be better at this. However, I’m glad to see so many people showed up at your inauguration,” Bennett’s Putin said as an image of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington was shown onscreen.

“Oh wait, that’s the women’s march. Here is inauguration,” Putin said, showing a widely circulated picture of Trump’s inauguration ceremony. (See it below on the right.)

Comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s and Barack Obama’s inaugurations https://t.co/U4dIVzCKbH pic.twitter.com/zf8hxVDMpO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2017

Trump and his administration spent Saturday blasting the media for accurately reporting on Friday’s attendance — claims SNL tore into during the cold open.

“Today, you went to the CIA and said 1 million people came to see you in Washington, D.C.? If you’re going to lie, don’t make it so obvious. Say you are friends with Lebron James, not that you are Lebron James,” Bennett’s Putin said.

Watch a clip from the cold open above; the full video will be added when it becomes available.