Shadowhunters first look: Malec's first date!

For a particular group of Shadowhunters viewers, there’s one major event they’ve been waiting to see since the pilot, and it has nothing to do with Clary, with the Shadow World as a whole, or with an epic fight sequence. Rather, it’s a first date.

Malec fans — a.k.a. those who support Magnus and Alec’s blossoming relationship — have watched the couple struggle to find their way, but the good news is that they’re finally going to get some time together, and EW has the exclusive first look at the couple’s first official date.

Although dating Magnus comes with its perks — after all, he can portal you anywhere in the world — it will come to no shock to Alec fans that the couple ends up at a bar for their first date, where they can drink, play a little pool, and enjoy each other’s company. Sometimes, just keeping it simple is more romantic.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.