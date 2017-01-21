Jane Fonda calls Donald Trump 'predator-in-chief' on Bill Maher show

Legendary actress Jane Fonda had strong words for Donald Trump on Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, slamming the president as the “predator-in-chief.”

During her interview with host Bill Maher, Fonda was asked about Trump claiming in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video that his level of fame allowed him to grab women “by the pussy.”

“It was a shock, I must say. I felt for a couple of weeks that I had been hit by a truck,” Fonda said of the video. She later joked, “Trump should have more respect for pussies because if penises could do what pussies could do, they’d be on postage stamps.”

Fonda added, “A lot of people are scared of pussy power, because when women unite we are a force to be reckoned with, and we will unite.”

Asked by Maher if celebrities speaking out against Trump actually hurt their intended cause, Fonda said no. “Him and his fake news, the predator-in-chief and his fake news, their tactic is to divide and conquer. Whenever a celebrity speaks out like Meryl [Streep] did at the Golden Globes and gets the reaction from our president-elect — you know she hit a spot.”

The actress, who was an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam war in the 1970s, continued, “I have been a celebrity for many decades, 50 years. I have been told I should shut up because I’m a celebrity. But what celebrities can do is bring attention to things that wouldn’t normally get attention.”

Before interviewing Fonda, Maher opened the first Real Time episode of 2017 by discussing Trump’s inauguration.

“We Americans have a new leader: Vladimir Putin. But also this guy Trump took some sort of oath today,” he joked. “The Trump supporters are saying this is a reckoning. As in, I reckon we’re all f—ed.”

Of Trump’s inauguration speech, Maher said it was “joyless and ugly and divisive.”

“All the pundits before he was going on were saying it’s going to be classy and uplifting and unifying. At what point are people going to realize there is no normal president inside the Trump fat suit? That’s it. That’s who it is,” Maher said.