Ed Sheeran still can’t talk about how he got that mystery scar on his face, but he instead offered a fake explanation involving James Blunt.

Graham Norton brought up the scar and the tabloid rumors surrounding it on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show. “Ah no, mate, come on,” the singer said. “I got cut up.” He added that he “can’t talk about this,” but joked “it was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back.”

So, because Sheeran really can’t talk about this, Norton recapped what The Daily Mirror reported back in November. According to the report, Sheeran attended a dinner at the Duke of York’s Royal Lodge in Windsor, during which time Princess Beatrice decided to knight the singer as a joke — but the joke allegedly became serious when she swung a ceremonial sword too close to Sheeran’s face.

“I have no idea how that story came out. I have no idea because it was so tight,” the singer said. “For like two weeks afterwards, I had a huge gash on my face and people would be like, ‘Ah, what happened?’ You’d be like, ‘Oh, I fell.’ And then suddenly [the report] came out.”

He quickly added, “The alleged…” before his face turned red.

