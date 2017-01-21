Jan. 20, marked the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States — or, for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, it was the real-life equivalent of The Temple of Doom. During Friday’s episode, the late-night show personality likened the inauguration to the classic Indiana Jones movie and the apocalyptic sci-fi film Terminator.

“If you did miss the inauguration or if you want to suffer one more time, let’s do a quick recap,” Noah said before showing footage of the ritual scene in The Temple of Doom. “Here we see President-elect Donald Trump,” he remarked of the horned priest Mola Ram, and referred to subservient grovelers as “members of Congress performing the traditional wail of their submission to the new overlord.”

Trevor then turned to Trump’s inauguration speech, which he noted was not a message of unity and hope. “Is that the first five minutes of a presidency or a Terminator movie? What the hell is that? ‘Blood and decay…the bones,'” he said.

Noah continued his string of movie references by calling upon Back to the Future and The Lion King. “Actually, I have a feeling Jan. 20, 2017 will be the day time travelers go back to try and save the future,” he said. “In fact, around 11:30 today, part of me was expecting Marty McFly to show up like, ‘Doc! Doc! I’m so glad you’re here. We gotta stop him.'”

The host then called the inauguration a “Disney down day,” as when Scar kills Mufasa and assumes the throne of Pride Rock. “Trump controls everything, which makes me sad…but on the other hand it also means that” he said, breaking into song about how Trump has “no more excuses” and actually has to “do s—.”

Watch the full clip below.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.