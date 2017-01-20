What to Watch This Weekend: Head to Beaches with Idina Menzel and Nia Long

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Beaches

Lifetime, Saturday, 8 p.m.

The original 1988 Bette Milder/Barbara Hershey film is one of the most beloved weepies of all time, so this remake — starring Idina Menzel and Nia Long — comes with high expectations that it couldn’t possibly meet, right? Check out our review to find out.

SERIES DEBUT

Frontier

Netflix, Friday, streaming

This series about the 19th century Canadian fur-trapping industry might not be Jason Momoa’s best work, but maybe so-so Jason Momoa is better than no Jason Momoa.