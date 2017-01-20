Witchblade TV reboot script coming from Vampire Diaries showrunner

It’s been more than 14 years since Witchblade fans lost the TNT adaptation of Marc Silvestri’s supernatural comic, but a new TV reboot is in the works over at NBC.

EW can confirm The Vampire Diaries showrunner Caroline Dries and CSI vet Carol Mendelsohn are working on a script for Witchblade at the network.

The show will revolve around the character of Sara Pezzini, a homicide detective tracking an elusive serial killer in San Francisco’s Mission District. She discovers the bracelet she’s worn her entire life is the Witchblade, a mystical amulet worn by remarkable women throughout history. The artifact offers her supernatural insight into a crime she’s trying to solve, claiming her its next wielder.

It’s slightly different from the Witchblade comic, which is one of the longest-running series from Image Comics about an NYC homicide detective who bonds with a sentient bracelet that grants her an arsenal of abilities.

With The Vampire Diaries coming to an end later this year, Dries will pen the Witchblade script. Mendelsohn, Brian Young (also from TVD), Julie Weitz, Silvestri, and Matt Hawkins will executive produce.

TNT’s Witchblade series ran from 2001-2002, starring Yancy Butler. The show went on hiatus as the actress entered rehab for alcoholism, and the network ultimately decided to pass on further episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.