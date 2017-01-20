Vikings actor Travis Fimmel returns to History with a Wyatt Earp series

Travis Fimmel isn’t quite done with History just yet.

The Vikings actor — who played Ragnar on the popular series prior to his dramatic departure in December — is working with History to develop a scripted anthology series that centers on different iconic sinners and anti-heroes throughout history, the network announced Friday. The first installment will tell the story of famed gunslinger Wyatt Earp, focusing on his time in Dodge City, his complex relationship with both Doc Holliday and Bat Masterson, and eventually, what really happened during the gunfight at the OK Corral.

Fimmel has not only written the show’s first episode, but will executive-produce the series and star as Earp. “I’ve always been fascinated with what motivates people’s transgressions and the scandalous journey into infamy,” said Fimmel in a statement. “I wanted to re-examine stories people think they know without the rose-colored glasses of Hollywood and let the audience decide for themselves if people like Wyatt Earp were sinners or victims of life circumstances.”

“Just as Travis brought a completely fresh and unexpected approach to his character Ragnar Lothbrok, this would be an unconventional portrayal of Earp like you’ve never seen,” said Arturo Interian, History’s senior vice president of scripted programming. “We intend to capture the violent spirit of the great Sergio Leone films through telling the true story of criminal turned lawman.”

Variety first reported the news.