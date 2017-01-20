Today, Donald Trump takes office as 45th President of the United States, and we can be sure he’ll be hoping for high ratings for the inauguration ceremony. However, for those non-fans of the almost-president, comedian Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping) has a few suggestions of better ways to spend the day — with the added bonus of reducing Trump’s ratings.

“Leave your TV tuned to a channel like Turner Classic Movies or National Geographic or any channel that will have zero inaugural coverage,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Then turn off your phone. Then shut down your computer.”

He goes on to suggest seeing a production at a struggling theater, going to see an indie film with great reviews, or visiting a small business instead of tuning into the inauguration.

“In other words, do all of the cultural and aesthetic things that Trump thinks are worthless,” advises the comedian. “Make a whole big chunk of existence suddenly spike in importance. And then keep doing that, if you can.”

He notes that the next four years are going to be “loooooooooooong” and permeated with tension and worry, so we must be prepared to fight back.

“The first thing we have to do — and it’s only a little thing, really, but it’s gotta be everyday — is an ongoing, gentle blowing on the tiny spark of sanity that’s still left, to keep it glowing,” writes Oswalt. “We’ve got a President who bellows cold ignorance from dawn to dusk, and he could give a s–t if he kills that spark. So keep it lit. And keep things light. And huddle up. This is gonna be bad. So be good.”

Read the impassioned post in its entirety below.