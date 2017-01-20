Megan Mullally discusses the Will & Grace revival

When NBC announced this week they were officially bringing back Will & Grace, it felt like the culmination of an idea that had been brewing for months, especially since the September video that reunited the original cast for a Hillary Clinton campaign ad. But as Megan Mullally told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night, that reunion video wasn’t meant to be a jumping-off point for anything.

“One of the creators of the show had this idea to do this little short video and put it on YouTube,” Mullally said. “It’s so weird, but they happened to have on them the whole Will & Grace living room set. Just something you carry around in your pocket … So we got to go there one day, we rehearsed, and we shot it the next day. From the second we got there and saw each other, we started humping each other like right away.”

Kimmel complimented Mullally and the Will & Grace cast to be the first reunion to look even better than they did in the original run. Mullally added that they all had great affection for each other.

“That’s because you don’t have to see each other every day,” Kimmel noted. “When you guys go back to seeing each other all the time, it could turn to hate again.”

“I don’t know,” Mullally said. “Like I said, there’s a lot of dry-humping that goes on.”

Watch the clip above.