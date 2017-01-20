Lucifer casts Timothy Omundson as… God?!

Timothy Omundson has landed a guest-starring role on Lucifer, EW has learned exclusively.

The Psych and Galavant alum will play God Johnson, a patient in a psychiatric hospital, who is charming, enigmatic, and oh yeah, he thinks he’s the one and only God Almighty.

But, as Lucifer (Tom Ellis) tries to prove him a phony, he comes to find that “God Johnson” seems to know things that only Lucifer’s true Father would know. Could he really be the Big Guy Upstairs?

We’ll find out when Omundson appears in one episode slated for spring.

After two more original episodes, the Fox drama will go on hiatus until May 1. Lucifer airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.