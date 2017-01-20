LGBT stars praise President Obama on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On the day his presidency is handed over to Donald Trump, Barack Obama is getting one last “Thanks, Obama.”

Following her own personal tribute, Ellen DeGeneres reached out to famous LGBT faces for help compiling a heartwarming video of thank yous set to Katy Perry’s “Roar,” which she played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday morning.

“President Obama, we are all so grateful for everything you’ve done in the name of kindness, equality, and love,” she said. “This message is for you.”

The star-studded line-up included Jim Parsons, Nathan Lane, Evan Rachel Wood, Colton Haynes, and Jonathan Groff, among many others. The pre-recorded videos featured the stars thanking Obama for the measures taken to help the LGBT community during his time in office, from repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, to legalizing gay marriage.

“I want to say there are no words, but actually, there are,” Lane said. “There just aren’t enough words.”

Neil Patrick Harris included his husband and two children in the clip. “We just wanted to join everybody that’s already spoken by saying thank you so much to our president,” Harris said as his six-year-old son Gideon made funny faces in the background. “For allowing us the ability to have crazy children that do stuff like this.”

Many stars, including Lance Bass, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Portia de Rossi, and Tom Daley, also thanked Obama for allowing them the freedom to marry whomever they wanted.

“I wouldn’t have gotten married two years ago if it wasn’t for you,” Bass said.

Alan Cumming, Macklemore, Sia, Debra Messing, Lily Tomlin, George Takei, Kristen Bell, Laverne Cox, Guillermo Diaz, Dan Bucatinsky, Sarah Silverman, Tig Notaro, Chris Colfer, and Drew Barrymore also contributed.

Watch the clip below.