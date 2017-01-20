SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read the following unless you’ve seen the Girl Meets World series finale.

Girl Meets World is closing its door on the Disney Channel, but luckily for Riley and Maya, the Matthews family has decided to stay put in their New York city apartment — perfect for any future adventures the girls might find themselves on.

However, before mom Topanga came to this joyous decision, she called on every friend and family member to give her advice. As a result, fans were treated to the most epic Boy Meets World reunion in the show’s too-short history. But that wasn’t the only takeaway from the half-hour series ender, which was chock-full of heartstring-tugging moments.



Without further ado, here they are:

1. Belgium 1831

After three seasons Cory finally had the chance to tackle a topic that’s graced his classroom chalkboards for many an episode. And boy did he make this lesson count.



2. Eric and Mr. Feeny’s Epic Reunion

It had clearly been a while since the duo had seen each other, as evidenced by this angry (and hilarious) exchange:

Eric: “Fine!”

Mr. Feeny: “Double fine.”

Eric: “I taught you that!”

Mr. Feeny: “And I taught you everything you know!”



3. Maya Hart becomes Maya Hunter

Shawn’s always acted like Maya’s father. But now that he’s married to her mother, Cory’s best friend decided to file the necessary paperwork and make it official by legally adopting her.



4. Shawn’s almost adoption

Shawn wasn’t just reunited, finally, with his unofficial father figure, but Mr. Turner also admitted he’d always regretted not adopting his (at the time) young student, making them family in the eyes of the law. *Sniffle*



5. The Tale of Two Morgans

As any Boy Meets World fan can tell you, there were two actresses who played Eric and Cory’s younger sister Morgan. So rather than leave one out, the Girl Meets World finale saw it fit to give Riley and Auggie two aunts for the price of one with the help of a highly technical special effect known as the “tag out.”



6. Mr. Feeny calls Topanga his best student

When Topanga thinks Mr. Feeny is advising them to move to London, he jokes that she didn’t follow his advice when he’d told her to attend Yale, instead choosing “a better offer” (a.k.a. marrying Cory). But gentle teasing aside, Mr. Feeny reassures his former straight-A student by reminding her she was one of his best students.



7. Eric vows to replace Topanga (if needed)

The actor-replacing jokes didn’t just stop with the Morgans’ pep talk to Auggie, as Eric boldly declared that he would be glad to fill her shoes should Topanga move to London and take the job.



8. The real Josh Matthews enters the building

The “Uncle Josh” Girl Meets World viewers are familiar with is not the same as the one Boy Meets World fans may remember — mostly because he’s now much younger in the show. But that didn’t mean we couldn’t say bye to him, as a “customer” with a very familiar face walked into Topanga’s and reprised his now-familiar line.



9. Riley follows in her father’s footsteps

Cory may have gotten more seasons to “get” what “Boy Meets World” meant, but despite her journey being cut short, Riley eventually got it too, proving she’s definitely her father’s daughter. It’s only a shame she didn’t get to take on the world as much as he did.

