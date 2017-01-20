The Big Bang Theory‘s future remains up in the air as it enters the back half of season 10 with looming contract negotiations for the cast. However, if there’s one thing fans can take solace in, it’s the fact that the writers aren’t ready to call it a day, according to star Johnny Galecki.

“We’re very much talking about [the show’s future] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them,” said Galecki when he dropped by Entertainment Weekly Friday to talk about his new movie Rings.

Although Galecki is unsure about how much longer he could see himself doing the show, he says the writers’ confidence does help make that decision. “If they’re confident that they can do more, then I know that we’re still having a great time with it on stage, so hopefully a bit longer,” he said.

For her part, star Kaley Cuoco said the question of more Big Bang Theory comes down to money. “It’s a very expensive question for a lot of people,” said Cuoco when she visited Jimmy Kimmel Live in September.

CBS has expressed confidence that the No. 1 comedy in primetime will continue past the current season. “We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air,” said CBS chief Glenn Geller at the 2016 Television Critics Association’s press tour last August. “I hope it lasts forever.”

The network is also looking to build on the show’s brand. As EW reported in November, CBS is eyeing a spin-off focused on the early years of Jim Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper, which is currently in the very early stages of planning.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.