Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon read dramatic Yelp reviews

Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon put their flair for the dramatic to good use, reading dramatic Yelp reviews on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Since the old days of posting scathing Yelp reviews are giving way to an era where restaurant employees can fire right back, Fallon would read a huffy review, and each time Ansari would read the response from the restaurant. Some of them got really intense, such as the one-star review Fallon read that prompted a vehement response.

“Never go again! Worst service!” Fallon read. “I went there for happy hour and they charged me for two drinks, while I only ordered one happy hour drink. I asked the bartender. He said he didn’t have the right to change the bill, and I should call the manager. I called, and they just said the manager’s really busy and will call me back. As you can figure, no call at all! One star!”

“Hi Emma,” a grimacing Ansari read in turn. “First of all, a manager did call you back, left a message, and you chose not to return that call. We spoke to both bartenders and they are confident you did in fact have two happy hour drinks. You aren’t hard to forget considering you lost control of your bowels in the middle of our restaurant, and you proceeded to sit in it for the remainder of the evening. We had to reroute our other patrons… We would be happy to refund your entire bill with the understanding you will never return to any of our establishments until you are potty-trained.”

It’s a big week for Ansari, as he’s gearing up to host Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend.

Watch part ofAnsari’s appearance on The Tonight Show in the video above.