On the same day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Broad City released an online-only clip of Abbi and Ilana dealing with the fallout.

The latest Hack Into Broad City episode pitted Abbi and Ilana (stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer) against the countdown to the inauguration, with Abbi stuck in an elevator mere minutes before the ceremony. Of course, the two do their own swearing in, of sorts, listing every insult to Trump in their very best and uncensored way.

“We’re gonna have to wear cups now,” said Abbi, a reference to Trump claiming his fame allowed him to grab women “by the p—y.” Ilana, meanwhile, went after Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence: “Dude, Pence, he’s like a f—ing wooden doll from the ’50s.”

Watch the entire clip above.