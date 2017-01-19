UnREAL casts Masters of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald as female suitor

For their first female suitor, UnREAL has found a master of sex.

EW has confirmed that Masters of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald is joining the Lifetime drama for the upcoming third season. The actress will star as Serena, Everlasting‘s “suitress,” who is hands-on with determining the male contestants, a move that unsurprisingly will find her butting heads with head honchos Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer).

Having a female suitor continues the show’s trend of mixing things up. The second season of UnREAL had a black suitor on Everlasting, something yet to be done on ABC’s The Bachelor.

Appleby and Zimmer announced the news of Everlasting‘s first-ever female suitor in November, with Appleby joking about what this will mean for her character. “There will be 25 men on set, and Rachel will hook up with but all one of them,” she teased.

Joining UnREAL caps a busy last few months for FitzGerald, who had a recurring role in the final season of Sundance’s Rectify, in addition to the final season of Master of Sex, which signed off in September.

