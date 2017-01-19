Ready for the returns of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow?

The CW’s quartet of superhero shows will return from their winter hiatus next week — and with Legends on a new night and time. If you’ve forgotten where they left off and want a little tease on what’s next, EW’s got you covered!

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Sirius XM’s Ch. 105, fans can listen to Superhero Insider, where this reporter and EW Live’s Kyle Anderson break down the latest episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends, as well as drop hints as to what’s coming up for the Emerald Archer, Scarlet Speedster, Girl of Steel, and the rag tag team of time travelers.

For our first show of 2017, we also run through the latest breaking news, like those surprising Flash returns, that possible Superman spin-off, Captain Cold’s return to Legends, and the shows all scoring renewals! Listen below:

Supergirl returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET, The Flash returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and Arrow returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.