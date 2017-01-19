Though the real-life members of New Edition have had their fair share of disagreements (break-ups, members getting the boot — typical boy band fare), the cast of BET’s The New Edition Story appear to be on the same page, at least when it comes to other music biopics.

Luke James, Woody McClain, Elijah Kelley, Bryshere Y. Gray, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show for a round of Either/Or: Music Bios Edition, and for the most part, had unanimous answers when it came to choosing their favorite flicks.

They nearly all preferred Ray to Selena and Straight Outta Compton to Get on Up. The fact that The Five Heartbeats had them believing the movie was based on a real band had them ready to choose it over Dreamgirls, but a friendly reminder that Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson were both in Dreamgirls made the decision a bit harder.

The votes were split when it came to La Bamba or Jersey Boys and The Jacksons: An American Dream or What’s Love Got to Do With It?, but they all agreed once again with host Lola Ogunnaike’s final showdown: The New Edition Story or The New Edition Story?

The New Edition Story airs Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. on BET.