Celebrities react to Miguel Ferrer's death

Friends, colleagues, and fans are mourning actor Miguel Ferrer, who died of cancer Thursday at age 61. A veteran performer whose credits included NCIS: Los Angeles, RoboCop, and Twin Peaks, Ferrer was also the son of singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer.

Responding to the news of Ferrer’s death on social media, his Twin Peaks costar Kyle MacLachlan wrote, “Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP. -Coop.”

MacLachlan also retweeted numerous fan tributes to Ferrer.

Mark Frost, who co-created Twin Peaks and also worked with Ferrer on Hill Street Blues and On the Air, tweeted, “A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family.”

He added in another tweet: “We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life.”

“Too soon, too soon, too soon,” Frost wrote in a third tweet.

Actor Robert Patrick wrote, “This is devastating! Miggy was one of the sweetest guys I have ever had the pleasure to work with! R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer.”

Filmmaker Edgar Wright also paid his respects. “RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP,” Wright wrote, including a photo and a memorable line from the latter film.

“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer,” said George Clooney, Ferrer’s cousin, in a statement to EW. “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill remembered Ferrer as “a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

See more reactions on social media below.

Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

This is devastating! Miggy was one of the sweetest guys I have ever had the pleasure to work with! R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer https://t.co/NpoPVQh2Hr — robert patrick (@robertpatrickT2) January 19, 2017

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

3) Too soon, too soon, too soon. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

In between takes of intense gravity,he'd make all of us on set laugh till we cried..had respect 4 ALL..& THE STORIES- #MiguelFerrer #RIP https://t.co/9WcWAs1FMl — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer my long time friend !I'm crying in your passing You gave us such heart both on and off screen Rest my loving friend Rest SSWA — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) January 19, 2017

Just heartbroken. @Miguel_J_Ferrer love you man. Rest In Peace my brother. Heartbroken. — Will Yun Lee (@WillYunLee) January 19, 2017

#MiguelFerrer could make me cry of laughter w a story then chew me out in a scene a beat later. The best. He made everyday on set a joy #RIP — Rachelle Lefevre (@RachelleLefevre) January 19, 2017

This hurts. Miguel Ferrer was a wonder. Smart, funny, wise. He made us all look better than we were. RIP. #TwinPeaks #AgentRosenfield — HarleyPeyton (@HarleyPeyton) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer was brilliant, tough, funny as hell. Terrific guy, by every measure. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 19, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Miguel Ferrer. Kind man and great actor. RIP — dean norris (@deanjnorris) January 19, 2017

Sending love and condolences to Miguel's wonderful family. My heart is aching for them. https://t.co/HP8cRpRaQo — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

Way to soon.😔So honored to have gotten the chance to work with him. Talent & Class ❤ RIP #MiguelFerrer 🙏🏻 https://t.co/W70a559y67 — Laura Niemi (@lauraniemi) January 19, 2017

I'm deeply saddened at the passing of Miguel Ferrer. Good night kind sir. — Ian Buchanan (@KilttripUSA) January 19, 2017

Saddened by passing of Miguel Ferrer. Wrked w him yrs ago. Brilliantly funny. Truly an actor whose wrk I admired. Woefully underrated. RIP — Martin Donovan (@DonovanWord) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer, you kicked ass in this industry for decades. And for that, I thank and salute you. https://t.co/DbNn25TBjD — Victor Williams (@BigVicWilliams) January 19, 2017

I must have watched Robocop over a thousand times…rest in peace brother. #ncisla #miguelferrer pic.twitter.com/PyJb7XL3N1 — Duane Henry (@RealDuaneHenry) January 20, 2017

So sad about the passing of Miguel Ferrer. He was a gentle, kind man with an illuminating warmth! — Dennis Smith (@NCISDIR) January 19, 2017