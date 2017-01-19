Celebrities react to Miguel Ferrer's death

Friends, colleagues, and fans are mourning actor Miguel Ferrer, who died of cancer Thursday at age 61. A veteran performer whose credits included NCIS: Los Angeles, RoboCop, and Twin Peaks, Ferrer was also the son of singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer.
Responding to the news of Ferrer’s death on social media, his Twin Peaks costar Kyle MacLachlan wrote, “Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP. -Coop.”
MacLachlan also retweeted numerous fan tributes to Ferrer.
Mark Frost, who co-created Twin Peaks and also worked with Ferrer on Hill Street Blues and On the Air, tweeted, “A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family.”
He added in another tweet: “We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life.”
“Too soon, too soon, too soon,” Frost wrote in a third tweet.
Actor Robert Patrick wrote, “This is devastating! Miggy was one of the sweetest guys I have ever had the pleasure to work with! R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer.”
Filmmaker Edgar Wright also paid his respects. “RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP,” Wright wrote, including a photo and a memorable line from the latter film.
“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer,” said George Clooney, Ferrer’s cousin, in a statement to EW. “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”
NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill remembered Ferrer as “a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”
See more reactions on social media below.