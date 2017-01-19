Jon Voight on Trump: Lincoln 'is smiling knowing America will be saved'

Longtime Donald Trump supporter Jon Voight spoke at Thursday’s Make America Great Again Celebration in Washington, D.C., claiming Abraham Lincoln “is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for the all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

In his short speech, which took place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Voight also defended Trump against the “barrage of propaganda” that came his way over the last year and thanked God for answering “all our prayers” by electing Trump to the presidency.

“We have all been witness to a very grueling year and a half for the president-elect,” Voight said. “We have been witness to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again. He certainly didn’t need this job, and yes, yes, God answered all our prayers. Because here it is.”

Voight was a constant voice in support of Trump throughout his entire campaign, and even narrated a video Trump played at the Republican National Convention in July. The actor also recorded his own video in October, urging his Twitter followers to support Trump, while criticizing President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, billing it as a “plea to save America.”

The prominent Republican also made headlines in October thanks to a spat with Robert De Niro in which Voight denounced De Niro’s criticisms of Trump as an “ugly rant” in a series of tweets. The comments came after De Niro was filmed saying he wanted to punch Trump in the face, among other insults.

Voight’s speech at Thursday’s pre-inauguration ceremony was followed by a performance of “America, the Beautiful” by soul singer Sam Moore.