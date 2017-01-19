Jennifer Aniston may return to TV: 'I've thought about it a lot'

Jennifer Aniston became a household name with her role on NBC’s Friends, but has yet to make her return to television, aside from small cameos.

Now Aniston, 47, may be looking to go back to the small screen.

“I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is,” The Yellow Birds actress recently told Variety. “At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

On her acting career, Aniston remembered how far she’s come in showbiz. “When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting,” she said. “Now it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time.”

Concluding, “It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore.”

And speaking about her Hollywood experience, Aniston admitted that she didn’t think her open letter to tabloids, which she wrote in July, has changed the culture of how false pregnancy rumors and body shaming are publicized.

“It’s definitely in people’s consciousness a lot more. But you’re always going to have the Piers Morgans of the world contradicting something that comes from the heart and saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite,’” she explained.