Last year, prolific (and fantastic) author Joe R. Lansdale’s two most famous characters finally made it to the screen with Sundance TV’s crime show Hap and Leonard, which stars James Purefoy as the straight, liberal-leaning Hap and Michael Kenneth Williams as his gay ex-Marine buddy, Leonard.

Fans of the bodycount-high series will be aware that a number of other cast members will probably not be coming back when the show returns on March 15, but fear not! Hap and Leonard has been reinforced with a number of new actors, including Brian Dennehy as a lawman named Valentine Otis, Irma P. Hall as local matriarch MeMaw, Dohn Norwood as charismatic preacher Reverend Fitzgerald, Cranston Johnson as Detective Johnson, and Tiffany Mack as Leonard’s lawyer, Florida Grange, who, together with Hap, attempts to clear Leonard’s name after he is arrested for a murder he didn’t commit.

You can see the trailer for the second season of Hap and Leonard and exclusive images, below.