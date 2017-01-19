It’s no surprise Tahani Al-Jamil is in The Good Place. After all, not only did the high society sophisticate (played by Jameela Jamil) raise millions of dollars for non-profits and make sure all the money was accounted for, but she’s also dabbled in modeling and museum curation — all while still managing to be a bonafide “it” girl.

Given Tahani’s more-than-impressive resume, it’s only natural for the Good Place’s best brunch organizer to have had a bevy of BFFs during her time on Earth. (Not counting her famous sister Camilla Al-Jamil, a social activist and Olympic gold medalist who is also a BAFTA Award-winner for her documentary on her Grammy Award-winning album, and the person voted “Most Likely to be Banksy.”)

So without further ado, here’s a list of every famous friend Tahani has mentioned on the NBC sitcom. She was very popular.

Princess Diana, her godmother

“This really reminds me of my time in Vietnam, picking up mortar shells with my godmother, Diana. Doesn’t really matter what she’s a princess of. It’s not really important.”

Johnny Depp, acquaintance

“I’ve been to Johnny Depp’s private bird sanctuary.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, ex-boyfriend

(Doing an impression) “Hey, I’m so rich. I have nine houses. I’m Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Baz Luhrmann, filmmaker

“I was Baz Luhrmann’s muse for a while. That was fun.”

Malala Yousafzai and Kylie Minogue, close friends

Wrote the foreword to Tahani’s diary.

Princess Stéphanie (of Monaco), Victoria and David Beckham, friends

“Princess Stephanie was there, as were Posh and Becks. You know International Sophisticate Magazine gave us five Gwyneths.”

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Beyoncé, friends

“I haven’t been this upset until my good friend Taylor was rudely upstaged by my other friend Kanye, who was defending my best friend, Beyoncé.”

Mark Zuckerberg, friend

“I’m going to tell you the same thing that I told Mark Zuckerberg right before he ousted Eduardo Saverin: You are smart, you are capable, and the time has come to hit ‘unfriend.’ I also told Mark to lose the ‘the.’ Just ‘Facebook.'”

The Spice Girls and Desmond Tutu, friends

“I am an expert at mediating conflict. Like when my friends Scary, Sporty, Posh, and Baby had an issue with my other friend, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.”

The Good Place‘s one-hour season finale airs Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.