Amazon greenlights Good Omens adaptation from Neil Gaiman

Another one of Neil Gaiman’s books is coming to television!

Amazon Studios has greenlit a six-part adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel Good Omens, the streaming service announced Thursday. The apocalyptic comedy series has been written by Neil Gaiman, who is also serving as showrunner.

The series is set in 2018 as the apocalypse nears and humanity awaits the Final Judgement. Unfortunately, the Divine Plan hits a snag in the road when Aziraphale, a “somewhat fussy angel,” and Crowley, a “fast-living demon,” start questioning whether or not they actually want the end of the world to happen, and someone misplaces the Antichrist, Amazon said.

“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an 11-year old Antichrist, witchfinders, and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse. It became many people’s favorite book,” said Gaiman in a statement. “Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

BBC Studios is co-producing the series with Narrativia and The Blank Corporation and in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime. Joining Gaiman as executive producers are Caroline Skinner (Doctor Who) and Chris Sussman (Fleabag) for BBC Studios, plus Rob Wilkins (Choosing to Die) and Rob Brown (Going Postal) for Narrativia.

Good Omens will debut on Amazon Prime Video on in 2018; however, Gaiman fans won’t have to wait too long for their fix since the author’s novel American Gods will debut on Starz this spring.