ABC kicked off pilot season with two dramas ordered Thursday, including one that depicted an American refugee crisis with a big twist.

The Crossing tells the story of refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. Only the refugees are from America in the future — 250 years from now — when the country is in chaos. Characters include a local sheriff with a past, a federal agent, and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter in what’s described as “an allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center.”

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Criminal Minds) are the writers-executive producers.

The second drama pilot is from uber-producer Greg Berlanti and Legends of Tomorrow writer Chris Fedak.

Titled Deception, the procedural is about a superstar magician whose career is ruined by scandal and “has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception.”

So it’s a bit like The Mentalist, only with more trap doors and card tricks.