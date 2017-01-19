ABC eyes Black-ish spin-off

ABC is in early talks for a Black-ish spin-off centered around the Johnson family’s oldest child, Zoey, EW has confirmed.

As first reported by Deadline Hollywood, the project would focus on the teen, played by Yara Shahidi, as she heads to college, à la Lisa Bonet’s Denise Huxtable, who broke off from The Cosby Show for A Different World in 1987.

Black-ish creator and executive producer Kenya Barris is working with the network on the spin-off, which, if it gets the greenlight, would serve as a spring episode of the hit comedy.

In recent episodes, Dre and Bow Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) trendy and popular daughter has been focused on applying to college and translating her eye for fashion into a successful internship at Teen Vogue, giving her some direction for life beyond high school.

Black-ish, currently in its third season, airs Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.