What to Watch Wednesday: Black-ish goes to therapy

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
Black-ish
ABC, 9:30
Bow persuades Dre to seek out professional help for his anger issues. I guess that means he’ll have to see a… therap-ish.
GOOD KNIGHT
Star
Fox, 9 p.m.
The show will live up to its name tonight: Soul legend Gladys Knight makes an appearance as herself.
TROPHY LIFE
People’s Choice Awards 2017
CBS, 9 p.m.
The Shallows, The Conjuring 2, and The Purge: Election Year are all nominated, so clearly these movies are now Oscar front-runners.