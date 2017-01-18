What to Watch Wednesday: Black-ish goes to therapy

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Black-ish

ABC, 9:30

Bow persuades Dre to seek out professional help for his anger issues. I guess that means he’ll have to see a… therap-ish.

GOOD KNIGHT

Star

Fox, 9 p.m.

The show will live up to its name tonight: Soul legend Gladys Knight makes an appearance as herself.