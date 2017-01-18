Will & Grace: Relive Jack's most hilarious entrances

Ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for Just Jack!

With the exciting news that Will & Grace will be making a return to NBC in 2017, it seems like the opportune moment to watch the Emmy Award-winning show’s best clips on YouTube. And why not start with some of Jack MacFarland’s best moments? After all, nobody knows how to make an entrance like Will and Grace’s flamboyant friend, played by Sean Hayes.

Whether he’s showering Karen in compliments, dressed in costume, or performing a cheerleading chant to announce B.I.G. N.E.W.S., every entrance he makes is memorable. There are songs: “To the cabin we will go/ And ski upon the snow/ We’ll see a lot of bears/ Forgetting all our cares.” There are grand announcements: “Ladies and gentlemen, fresh from 45 minutes of butt-robics, I give you: my ass.” There are succinct exchanges with Karen:

Karen: “Hi.”

Jack: “Outfit?”

Karen: “Custom.”

Jack: “Perfection.”

And there are disgusted exclamations: “Holy dirty apartment, fat man!”

Basically, there’s a lot of hilarity.

NBC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s press tour a 10-episode limited revival reuniting stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Hayes, and Megan Mullally for the 2017-2018 TV season.

Watch the compilation video of Jack’s best entrances above.