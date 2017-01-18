Vikings exclusive clip: The battle begins!

War is always all around on Vikings.

The Northmen are usually, as a rule, preparing for battle, recovering from battle, celebrating their great victory in battle, or dying magnificently in battle. But the war that is coming at the end of the current season of History’s epic series promises to be larger — and deadlier —than anything we’ve seen on the show. The Great Heathen Army is sailing for England, seeking vengeance and glory.

EW is excited to share an exclusive clip, above, of that army’s arrival on the field of battle. Suffice it to say, King Aelle is impressed. Be sure to check out the newest episode of Vikings, appropriately titled “Revenge,” Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on History.