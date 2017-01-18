Watch the stars of This Is Us learn they got a two-season renewal

This is them freaking out.

Hours after NBC made the bombshell announcement that the family saga This Is Us had been renewed for two more seasons, series creator Dan Fogelman shared an unvarnished glimpse of him and his cast members getting the good news.

In a cellphone video posted Wednesday evening, Fogelman huddles with Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and others as NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke prepares to take the stage at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

Addressing the circle conspiratorially, Salke says, “I didn’t want to say it in front of the big room [we’re in now], but when I go out there I’m going to order 36 more episodes of the show: two years of 18 episodes.”

The group erupts, with Chrissy Metz asking “Wait, wait, what did you just say?,” Moore bouncing up and down, and Ventimiglia uttering, “Oh s‑‑‑!”

NBC has been bullish on the time-hopping freshman dramedy, which premiered to impressive numbers and critical praise. The network ordered a full season of 18 episodes in back September, after only a single episode had aired.

Shortly after Salke’s announcement, the still-reeling Moore and Ventimiglia shared their elation with EW.

“Who’s excited for 36 more episodes of This Is Us? We’re very excited,” Ventimiglia said. “We’re going to be with you for a while.”

“Hope you’re not sick of us yet,” Moore added.

See Fogelman’s video and some more cast reactions below.

This is Us getting the good news!!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/pOJpqvTbPH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 19, 2017

THANK YOU ❤️ #ThisIsUs A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

This Is Us, which also stars Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Susan Kelechi Watson, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.