Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia react to This Is Us renewal

This Is Us is in the for the long haul, and two of its stars are thrilled to stay on for the ride.

NBC announced Wednesday its hit freshman drama has been renewed for another two seasons. Not long after, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia sat with EW on Facebook Live to process the development.

“Who’s excited for 36 more episodes of This Is Us? We’re very excited,” Ventimiglia said. “We’re going to be with you for a while.”

“Hope you’re not sick of us yet,” joked Moore, who added she was “slightly overwhelmed” by the news. “We’re not going anywhere,” she said.

Seasons 2 and 3 of the family drama will each consist of 18 episodes. Its first season has been NBC’s highest-rated scripted show in its Tuesday 9 p.m. hour in seven years. With 36 episodes definitely happening, series creator Dan Fogelman says he already knows what’s coming up.

“I know where the show goes,” he said during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour. “I have a number of seasons in my brain, and we’ll see as get there. In success, people are always going to want more, and in failure, people are going to want maybe less.”

See the video below, where Moore and Ventimiglia also talk about the show, their fellow cast members, and answer some personality questions. This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET on NBC.