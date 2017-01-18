Meet the family that actually lives in The Bachelor mansion

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

The world knows The Bachelor mansion as the place to find Chris Harrison, group dates, and dramatic rose ceremonies. But for one family, the impressive estate is just home.

Marshall Haraden, his wife, and their four children live in the ABC love nest, except for the two times each year that they move out to make way for a film crew and a gaggle of men and women eager to find “the one.”

“When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days,” Haraden tells TODAY. “Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage.”

A lot happens in those 42 days, too. In addition to the majority of the season being filmed in the short period of time, the 9,000-square-foot house also gets a massive overhaul which includes the crew repainting rooms depending on whether the upcoming season is of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

I'm grateful for the four best children a man could ask for. Happy Thanksgiving! I hope your day was as blessed as ours. #familylove#happythankgiving#themarshallgroup#piratenationbrewing#buildingthebes#brewerybuilders#brewerycontractors#cheers#thanksgiving#malibu#agoura#bachelor#bachelormansion A photo posted by The Marshall Group (@themarshallgroup) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Although Haraden reportedly says it’s a bit “bizarre” to see the house be overrun by young romantics (with jobs ranging from aspiring dolphin trainer to erectile dysfunction expert), he still manages to have a little fun with his now famous estate.

On Instagram, Haraden shared a photo with former Bachelor Chris Soules, with the caption, “Just caught Bachelor 19 Chris Soules raiding my refrigerator.”

Just caught Bachelor 19 Chris Soules @souleschris raiding my refrigerator. #bachelormansion#beccatilleyblog#farmers#chrissoules @bachelorabc @beccatilley @beccatilleyblog #party#bachelorette @bacheloretteabc #bachelormansion#themarshallgroup#cheers#craftbeer#party#fun#friends#celebrity A photo posted by The Marshall Group (@themarshallgroup) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:08pm PST

In another poolside shot he writes, “Linda the Swan says #thebachelor and #thebachelorette come and go but she is always here enjoying the view.”

He also understands that with great power comes great responsibility, telling TODAY that he keeps his distance when the show is filming.

“I don’t want to have special knowledge about anything that goes on so there’s no way I can say something I’m not supposed to know,” he says.

One apparent downside, though, is the fans that flock to the property, which has also made cameos in commercials and on the ABC drama Quantico.

“People think that when the show’s on TV, it’s happening at the house,” he says. “Sometimes when we come home for dinner at 9 or 10 at night, there’s people outside the gate climbing over the fence or on top of their cars trying to take pictures.”

Once the show packs up to head out for hometown dates, Haraden and his family move back into their home that is restored to its original Corinne-free glory.