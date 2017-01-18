SVU boss Dick Wolf addresses delayed Donald Trump episode

Will Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ever air its Donald Trump-themed episode?

Back in October, it was announced that the long-running NBC procedural was planning a ripped-from-the-headlines story about a politician (Gary Cole) whose campaign goes haywire when several women go public with damaging accusations.

Originally slated to run Oct. 26, the Trump-esque episode was delayed once before Election Day, and once again after the surprising results. And it sounds like NBC has no plans just yet to put it back on the schedule.

“One response to this: I don’t know when it’s going to air,” Wolf told reporters while promoting Chicago Justice at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Wednesday. “The one piece of scheduling that I can announce is there’s an original SVU on tonight at 9, which is terrific. The episode is an episode that was written nine months ago. I don’t know when it’s going to air. They’ll tell me. I don’t control scheduling of individual episodes.”

News of the Trump-inspired episode came after a 2005 tape of Trump and Billy Bush making graphic comments about women was released; Trump later brushed off the comments as “locker room talk.”

“To put it honestly,” Wolf continued, “I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way except things like crossovers, because it’s their air. I haven’t been informed when it’s going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

Asked by EW following the panel whether the delay was due to nervousness over skewering Trump, Wolf said, “No, nervous about what? Law & Order is fiction. I’ve been saying the same thing for 26 years: It’s fiction. When it runs, it’ll run. It’s not a big issue.”

In the meantime, the latest installment in the Chicago franchise, Chicago Justice, is set to debut Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.