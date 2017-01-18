American talk show hosts have their mainstay bits: James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, for instance, or Jimmy Fallon’s Lip Sync Battle. Over in Britain, The Graham Norton Show has its own recurring shtick: Getting celebrity guests to impersonate other pop culture figures. On Wednesday, the show’s YouTube account published a second compilation of these impressions, and the results are pretty amazing.

The clip kicks off with a bang, as Benedict Cumberbatch impersonates Jar-Jar Binks, the most infamous Star Wars prequel character. There are several Christopher Walken impressions, including from Tom Hiddleston and Bradley Cooper. George Clooney gives a hilarious look behind-the-scenes look at Batman and Robin, impersonating director Joel Schumacher declaring into a megaphone, “George, your parents are dead, you have nothing to live for, and action!” Meanwhile, Family Guy maestro Seth MacFarlane demonstrates his talents by rapidly changing between his different character voiceovers.

Watch the clip above.