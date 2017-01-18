Seth Meyers takes on GOP for Obamacare stance

Repealing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, has been part of Donald Trump’s agenda since he was on the campaign trail. As Seth Meyers pointed out on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Trump was fond of frequently saying, “We’re going to win on health care,” while on the stump.

“What does ‘we’re going to win on health care’ even mean?” Meyers asked during Tuesday’s Closer Look segment. “The only time I ever consider myself winning on health care is when the nurse calls me in before everyone else in the waiting room.”

Neither Trump nor the GOP leadership has yet to offer up a specific plan to replace Obamacare, which insures millions of Americans who wouldn’t have health care otherwise, but the president-elect says he has a replacement concept that’s nearing the finish line.

“It’s very much formulated down to the final strokes. We haven’t put it in quite yet but we’re going to be doing it soon,” Trump said in a recent interview with the Washington Post, claiming that the new plan will provide “insurance for everybody.”

“Trump talks about policy like he’s trying to get off the phone with someone,” Meyers joked on Tuesday. “‘Yeah, no, health care, it’s going to be great. For who? Um, everybody. Look, I’m going to let you go. Goodbye.'”

Trump is far from alone in pushing for a repeal of Obamacare; House Speaker Paul Ryan has been at the center of the effort. But Meyers argued Tuesday that Ryan and his allies should consider the alternative before moving forward.

“Republicans want to forget that the whole reason we have Obamacare in the first place is because health care sucked before,” he said. “Sure, Obamacare isn’t perfect, but it’s better. Obamacare is like a fireman who carried you from a burning building, but on the way out he banged your head into a doorframe. Sure you have a headache now, but at least you’re not on f—ing fire.”