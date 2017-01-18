Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, and Snoop Dogg to judge Comedy Central’s Roast Battle II

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross has assembled a high-wattage judges panel for Roast Battle II. Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that the famous folks who will be assessing the insult skills of 16 comedians are Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, John Mayer, T.J. Miller, Patton Oswalt, Jason Sudeikis, Sarah Silverman, and Snoop Dogg.

Roast Battle II: War of the Words, which is a bracket-style tournament taking place on L.A.’s Sunset Strip, will air Jan. 26-29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Jeselnik and Snoop Dogg will render verdicts on the Jan. 26 show, Cummings and Jeong will lord over Jan. 27’s episode; Mayer and Silverman will handle judging duties on Jan. 28, and the Jan. 29 installment, which will air live, features Miller, Oswalt, and Sudeikis.

The comedians who will fling insults at each other include Zac Amico, Todd Barry, Matthew Broussard, Frank Castillo, Keith Carey, Scott Chaplain, Joe Dosch, Olivia Grace, Alex Hooper, Leah Kayajanian, Jessica Kirson, Jay Light, Kurt Metzger, Yamaneika Saunders, Evan Willams, and Anna Valenzuela.