Peter Berg reveals the plot of the Friday Night Lights movie that's still not happening

In February of 2011, Friday Night Lights aired its final hour as the Taylors left Texas in their rearview for a new life in Philadelphia. Not surprisingly, following what many consider to be a successful and beloved series finale, it was only a matter of months until fans were asking for more.

By August of the same year, executive producers Peter Berg and Jason Katims were openly discussing the potential for more Friday Night Lights, this time in the form of a movie. Katims had even started working on a script.

And yet, nearly six years after the show’s finale, hope for an FNL movie has subsided. Berg has long since come out and said it’s not happening, not to mention that star Kyle Chandler has been vocal about his desire to leave the show alone. But at one point in time, there was a script, which begs the question: What was the plot going to be?

While promoting his new film Patriots Day, Berg recently went on The Bill Simmons Podcast and revealed the plot of the script that he and Katims had discussed. Berg said that the two of them “had a whole pitch that it was going to be based on Mike Leach getting in trouble for allegedly doing something that he most likely didn’t do … Jason Katims worked pretty hard on it.”

Leach was fired from Texas Tech in 2009 for the poor treatment of a player with a concussion. So essentially, had the movie come to fruition, fans would’ve watched as Coach Taylor was accused of something and worked to prove his innocence.

At this point, that’s all we know, so it’s hard to say how other characters might’ve tied in (except to maybe stand up for Coach?). So, based on what you know, vote in the poll below!