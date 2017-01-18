Entertainment Weekly

Taryn Manning shoots down report she quit Orange Is the New Black

Don’t worry, Orange is the New Black fans: Taryn Manning isn’t going anywhere despite a gossip report to the contrary.

“#quit #never maybe fired but No. I Love my squad! Silly magazines but still love ya! Xoxo” Manning wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, InTouch published a now-deleted article that claimed Manning had quit the Netflix drama. According to the Associated Press, the article reported Manning wanted to distance herself from her character on the show and was planning to move from New York to Los Angeles.

A Netflix spokesperson told EW that the article isn’t true and that Manning is still on the show.

See Manning’s Instagram below.

#quit #never ILove my squad! Silly magazines but still love ya! Xoxo

A photo posted by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on

