Michael Keaton and Jimmy Fallon try talking in rhymes

Real life is not like a Dr. Seuss book, but Michael Keaton and Jimmy Fallon did their best at imitating one on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Playing Fallon’s game Rhyme-versation, the duo was continually given new words and had to make the last word of each sentence they spoke rhyme with the prompt. For instance, when the word was “cake,” Keaton asked Fallon, “Have you ever had hake?” Fallon responded, “That sounds fake.”

Unlike most Fallon games, there was no winner or loser here. Keaton and Fallon just seemed to have fun riffing, both on longer words like “unrealistic” (Keaton’s new film The Founder is “fun and elastic”) and shorter ones like “kale” (“You know my friend Dale?” “Yeah, he just got out of jail”). The final result did, indeed, sound a bit like a Dr. Seuss book, albeit one with even less plot coherence.

Watch the clip above.