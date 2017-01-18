Last Week Tonight: Larry David, John Oliver spar in season 4 promo

Last Week Tonight‘s new season 4 trailer boasts some very fun HBO guest stars.

Larry David, Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, and Game of Thrones‘ Iron Throne all appear in the new and hilarious self-deprecating promo for John Oliver‘s weekly late night show. To an extent, the video feels a bit like HBO’s spin on those old USA Network crossover promos from the mid-aughts.

The short clip features Oliver walking through the sets of Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley as he’s reminded that Last Week Tonight is neither HBO’s biggest Sunday night show nor its “smash hit” comedy. Eventually, Oliver runs into David on a Hollywood backlot and uses that as an opportunity to ask why Curb Your Enthusiasm has been off the air for five years.

“I’ve been busy,” says David, explaining that he’s been doing “things.”

Watch the promo above.

Last Week Tonight returns Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11 p.m. on HBO.