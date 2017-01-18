Kate Hudson and James Corden take dance lessons from toddlers

James Corden doesn’t always get physical with his guests, but when he does, he gives them the hardest instructors possible: toddlers.

On Tuesday night, Corden recruited guest Kate Hudson for the latest iteration of Toddler-ography, in which the contestants have to follow the exact movements of their little kid instructors. Toddlers obviously have much more energy than adults, but the funny thing here is that there’s also a lot of variance from one to another.

One child, for instance, mostly had Corden and Hudson make small movements while standing in place. One girl would run around, but then stop to crawl on the ground or do a somersault. Still another kid, dressed in a green shirt, had them running in circles around the gym — sometimes moving like a dancer, other times like a marching band leader. Each instructor created their own mix of gymnastics, dancing, yoga, and just plain running around. Corden and Hudson did their best to keep up, before taking a cool-down nap.

Watch the clip above.